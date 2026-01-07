Royal
Prince William puts line of succession at risk as he breaches strict Royal protocol

The Prince of Wales sparks frenzy after breaking strict royal tradition for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William left onlookers shocked as he breached one strict royal tradition in new appearance alongside his kids.

The Princess of Wales has stirred quite the controversy after he was caught breaking a strict royal rule in latest public sighting with his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As per a video shared on X, William has returned to London as his kids' winter break has come to an end and their school is about to open.

In the video, which surfaced on Tuesday, January 6, William was spotted heading towards his home in Kensington.

The future king shocked fans as they were too quick to realise that he had violated a strict royal protocol as his kids were seen following behind while they all get off the helicopter.

The Royal rule dictates that the future kings are not supposed to travel in the same planes and helicopters to ensure the preservation of the line of succession.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince William was 12 when he was allowed to fly with father King Charles. 

However, his elder son and second in line to the throne will turn 13 this year but he continues to travel with the family.

