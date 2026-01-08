Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday

Royal
The Princess of Wales shows up at hospital alongside Prince William

Kate Middleton has paid a surprise visit to hospital just a day before her 44th birthday.

Marking their return to Royal duties after a long winter break, Kate and her husband, Prince William made an unannounced visit to Charing Cross Hospital in West London on Thursday, January 8, 2025.

The purpose of the surprise appearance was to meet NHS staff and volunteers and thank them for their hard work during the difficult winter months.

As per an official statement by Kensington Palace, the future queen joined William last-minute for their first official engagement of 2026.

The princess "wanted to join her husband to show her support for the NHS and to thank the teams at Charing Cross for their efforts" Palace noted.

For the outing, Kate opted for a burgundy trouser suit with matching blouse.

While William looked dapper in a v neck jumper over his shirt and tie, with his suit jacket.

