Khushi Kapoor wishes 'best dad' Boney Kapoor on his 69th birthday

Boney Kapoor celebrates his 69th birthday on November 11, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 11, 2024
Boney Kapoor celebrates his 69th birthday on November 11, 2024
Boney Kapoor celebrates his 69th birthday on November 11, 2024 

Boney Kapoor shared a great bond with his daughter Khushi Kapoor and her latest social media post says it all!

November 11, 2024 marks the birthday of the acclaimed filmmaker and on this special occasion he received heartwarming wishes from his family.

His beloved daughter Khushi turned to her Instagram stories to convey love-filled wishes to her father Boney Kapoor on his birthday.

She also posted a picture of him from his youth, noting, “Happy Birthday to the coolest Kapoor and the best Dad ever, love you papa @boney.kapoor (white heart emoji).”

Khushi Kapoor wishes best dad Boney Kapoor on his 69th birthday

In another story, The Archies actress posted a photo of her dad holding her close when she was a baby, simply captioning it with a heart emoji.

Khushi Kapoor wishes best dad Boney Kapoor on his 69th birthday

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has been spotted spending time with Boney on several occasions.

As tribute, Shikhar shared a captivating picture with him where the duo were seen dressed in sharp suits, "Happy Birthday to the youngest and most stylish,” accompanied by a red heart and crown emoji.

Both the father and daughter duo are Scorpio’s with their birthday months being November.

Khushi celebrated her 24th birthday on November 5, 2024 and her loved ones surprised her with a pajama party.

