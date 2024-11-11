Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Bollywood actress Sonan Kapoor was spotted out and about with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja in the wee hours of Sunday.

Their outing turned out to be a moment of kindness and courtesy as the star’s husband lent a listening ear to a woman in need.

The video capturing the same circulated on social media, which saw the duo leaving a sneaker store. While saying their goodbye’s an elderly woman called Anand for a conversation.


He is then seen striking a candid chat with the woman, who is seen telling him about her plans to open a a vada pav shop soon.

After watching the footage, fans appreciated their gesture in the comments section.

One user gushed over Anand, “He is such a sweetheart."

Another noted, “Humble person."

“Atleast we need to lessen another people problem if we can like you man,” another fan effused.

For the outing, the Neerja star chose to wear a polka dotted maxi dress from the shelves of the designer label Bella Freud while Anand Ajuha complemented his wife in a blue crew neck T-shirt.

It is pertinent to mention that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony back in 2018. 

