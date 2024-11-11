Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture 

Bollywood actress Sonan Kapoor was spotted out and about with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja in the wee hours of Sunday.
Their outing turned out to be a moment of kindness and courtesy as the star’s husband lent a listening ear to a woman in need.
The video capturing the same circulated on social media, which saw the duo leaving a sneaker store. While saying their goodbye’s an elderly woman called Anand for a conversation.
He is then seen striking a candid chat with the woman, who is seen telling him about her plans to open a a vada pav shop soon.
After watching the footage, fans appreciated their gesture in the comments section.
One user gushed over Anand, “He is such a sweetheart."
Another noted, “Humble person."
“Atleast we need to lessen another people problem if we can like you man,” another fan effused.
For the outing, the Neerja star chose to wear a polka dotted maxi dress from the shelves of the designer label Bella Freud while Anand Ajuha complemented his wife in a blue crew neck T-shirt.
It is pertinent to mention that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony back in 2018.