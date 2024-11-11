Royal

Duchess Sophie receives new honour from Royal Family in Queen Camilla's absence

Buckingham Palace shares new photos of Duchess Sophie from her key royal engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024

Duchess Sophie receives new honour from Royal Family in Queen Camilla's absence


Duchess Sophie made a powerful appearance at a major royal event amid Queen Camilla's absence. 

Buckingham Palace released the Duchess of Edinburgh's photos as she marked a sombre event on the occasion of Armistice Day. 

The Royal Family issued a statement alongside Sophie's update, which reads, "This morning, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the National Memorial Arboretum’s annual #armisticeday service at the Armed Forces Memorial."

"Unveiled by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2007, the memorial is designed so that at precisely 11:00 on 11 November, a shaft of light falls on the wreath in its centre."

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie received this huge honour to mark a significant event on behalf of the key royal figures.

Notably, the Duchess of Edinburgh's appearance came in Camilla's absence.

For the unversed, King Charles' wife caught with chest infection which forced her to skip the Remembrance Day Services.

