Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark appears to have found a new flame!
Recently, the 19-year-old heir to the Danish throne was spotted at this year’s Smukfest music festival with her sister Princess Isabella.
However, according to Danish magazine Billed-Bladet, the royal was reportedly with a new flame named Emma.
“Romance in the Bøgeskoven: Crown Prince Christian takes Emma to Smukfest,” the outlet wrote the headline.
In the photos, Queen Mary and King Frederik’s eldest son could be seen standing closely behind Emma in the crowd.
Asper the outlet, Crown Prince Christian and Emma’s connection began long before their public appearance.
The two are said to have attended parallel classes at Ordrup Gymnasium, graduating together last year.
While Queen Mary and King Frederik have declined to comment on the relationship, the Danish media have fueled the buzz, describing Emma as the Crown Prince’s “flame” and claimed the pair were recently in the South of France, where they were "spotted in loving embraces and with warm kisses under the sun."
The Crown Prince is the eldest among his four siblings, including Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
He became first in line to the Danish throne upon his father's accession in January of 2024.