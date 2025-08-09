Why Meghan Markle does not deliver As Ever products to UK? Reason unveiled

Despite her lifestyle brand, As Ever’s immense success and popularity in the U.S., Meghan Markle – daughter-in-law of the British Royal Family – has still not launched her products in the U.K.
The Duchess of Sussex began her entrepreneurial venture just a few months ago in April, and since then, every product from her brand, be it wine, flower sprinkles, or crepe mixes, sells out within hours of release.
Notably, Prince Harry’s wife sells the goods online through the brand’s official website rather than in an actual physical shop and despite the great response, the mother of two has yet not hinted at plans to expand her business to Britain anytime soon, sparking questions among many.
While the Confessions of a Female Founder host has not commented on the questions herself, a brand expert has revealed what could be the actual reason behind it.
During his conversation with Express UK, brand and culture expert Nick Ede said he believes Meghan is not shipping As Ever products to the United Kingdom because she lacks “star power” there.
“I don’t think the UK is a focus for the As Ever brand as it’s driven by popularity and at the moment Meghan doesn’t have the star power in the UK that she once had,” he shared.
Nick went on to say, “The idea of buying flower sprinkles is a bit alien to UK consumers. There is such a huge choice of rose wines in the UK from Kylie Minogue to Lady A that another brand just won't drive the volume or demand that they will need to make it a success.”
As of now, Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever only ships products within the United States.