King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy

A lesser-known Royal has been appointed on a key role amid ongoing tensions because of Prince Andrew.
As reported by The Royal News, The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard has become the new patron of The Cinnamon Trust.
Richard, who accepted the role a month after his visit to the charity in July — is the first Royal patron of the trust, which is now celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The CEO of The Cinnamon Trust, Patrick Williams wholeheartedly welcomed Richard as charity's new patron noting, "We’re honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester as our first Royal Patron."
"His acceptance marks a significant milestone for The Cinnamon Trust, recognising the compassion and dedication that has shaped our work over the past 40 years," he added.
Patrick further noted, "We’re confident that His Royal Highness’s Patronage will help us extend our reach and support even more people and their beloved companions."
For the unaware, The Cinnamon Trust, founded in 1985, supports the elderly and their pets.
