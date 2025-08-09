Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing

Princess Alexandra made a rare public appearance to show her support for her grandson, attending a special event where she was seen warmly encouraging him.
The Princess Alexandra of Kent has stepped out to mark a rare outing, supporting her grandson, Alexander Charles Ogilvy, at his graduation from the prestigious Royal Military Academy.
The late Queen Elizabeth II's 88-year-old cousin was in attendance at her grandson's graduation from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst on Thursday.
She was joined by her granddaughter Flora Vesterberg and Alexander's parents, James and Julia Ogilvy.
For the outing Princess Alexandra, served looks in a colourful paisley coat.
On the other hand, Flora wore a floral blue dress, a matching shawl and a blue pillbox hat as she proudly captured snaps of her younger brother taking part in the parade.
Sharing a snap on her social media account, Flora noted the caption, "The @cartier Queen’s Cup. Very proud of my brother @acogilvy beginning at RMA Sandhurst this weekend. We’re full of admiration for you. Forever thoughtful and inspiring. Very good luck xx."
Notably, Princess Alexandra attended a Sovereign’s Parade, which is a special event held to end an Officer Cadet’s time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
The Cadets are commissioned into the British Army and many overseas armies.
The parade is held three times a year, and it is a closed event for friends and family of those successfully Commissioning from the 44-week course.