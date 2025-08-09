Home / Royal

Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing

Princess Alexandra of Kent stepped out to mark a rare outing

Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing
Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing

Princess Alexandra made a rare public appearance to show her support for her grandson, attending a special event where she was seen warmly encouraging him.

The Princess Alexandra of Kent has stepped out to mark a rare outing, supporting her grandson, Alexander Charles Ogilvy, at his graduation from the prestigious Royal Military Academy.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's 88-year-old cousin was in attendance at her grandson's graduation from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst on Thursday.

She was joined by her granddaughter Flora Vesterberg and Alexander's parents, James and Julia Ogilvy.

For the outing Princess Alexandra, served looks in a colourful paisley coat.

On the other hand, Flora wore a floral blue dress, a matching shawl and a blue pillbox hat as she proudly captured snaps of her younger brother taking part in the parade.

Sharing a snap on her social media account, Flora noted the caption, "The @cartier Queen’s Cup. Very proud of my brother @acogilvy beginning at RMA Sandhurst this weekend. We’re full of admiration for you. Forever thoughtful and inspiring. Very good luck xx."

Notably, Princess Alexandra attended a Sovereign’s Parade, which is a special event held to end an Officer Cadet’s time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The Cadets are commissioned into the British Army and many overseas armies.

The parade is held three times a year, and it is a closed event for friends and family of those successfully Commissioning from the 44-week course.

You Might Like:

Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest

Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest
Crown Prince Christian, the heir to the Danish throne, is the eldest son of Queen Mary and King Frederik

King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy

King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy
Rare royal family member's new role announced amid shocking claims against Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle faces isolation as Oprah Winfrey snubs her on birthday bliss

Meghan Markle faces isolation as Oprah Winfrey snubs her on birthday bliss
The Duchess of Sussex experienced a setback as her Hollywood circle has shrunken after her major career loss

Princess Beatrice’s heartfelt dedication sparks royal promotion talk

Princess Beatrice’s heartfelt dedication sparks royal promotion talk
The Princess of York eyed for major royal role after she celebrates her milestone birthday

Princess Anne looks magnificent in new 75th birthday portrait with Sir Tim

Princess Anne looks magnificent in new 75th birthday portrait with Sir Tim
Buckingham Palace releases new photo of Princess Anne ahead of her milestone birthday

Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates her 37th birthday with special family nod

Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates her 37th birthday with special family nod
Princess Beatrice also received warm birthday tributes from mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice’s husband’s ex upstages her birthday with shocking insights

Princess Beatrice’s husband’s ex upstages her birthday with shocking insights
Dara Huang and Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share a son together

Princess Eugenie pens sweet birthday tribute to ‘big sissy’ Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie pens sweet birthday tribute to ‘big sissy’ Princess Beatrice
The Princess of York dropped the touching tribute for Beatrice after Sarah Ferguson's emotional video

Prince Andrew loses key support after bombshell biography

Prince Andrew loses key support after bombshell biography
The Duke of York ranked just above only Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the list of the most unpopular royals

Sarah Ferguson swoons over ‘darling’ Beatrice in awestruck 37th birthday tribute

Sarah Ferguson swoons over ‘darling’ Beatrice in awestruck 37th birthday tribute
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice celebrates her 37th birthday today, on August 8

Prince William shares special message as Beatrice marks her 37th birthday

Prince William shares special message as Beatrice marks her 37th birthday
The Prince of Wales sends best wishes in a heartwarming message amid enjoying a royal break

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg loses royal perk amid public backlash

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg loses royal perk amid public backlash
Marius Borg recent outing raised eyebrows as it came amid Marius' ongoing judicial investigation