Princess Beatrice finds ‘support, comfort’ in husband amid Andrew’s drama

Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie distance themselves from Prince Andrew as he lands in new trouble

Princess Beatrice relies on the “support and comfort” of husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid her father Prince Andrew’s new controversy.

Andrew became a trouble for his daughters and the Royal Family after the release of Andrew Lownie’s The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The bombshell memoir has reportedly exposed the Duke of York's affairs, sex scandals and his ties with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As the tabloids continue to dig into Andrew’s new drama, Beatrice remains "desperately worried about both of her parents.”

However, Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin finds solace in her life partner amid the ongoing trouble.

A Royal commentator Judi James told Mirror, “I imagine that her husband will try very hard to take Beatrice‘s mind off all that’s happened as well. Perhaps a quiet dinner out, or a cozy celebration at home.”

"Either way, he knows it’s his job to support and comfort his wife on a day that should be full of happiness but will inevitably be tinged with sadness after another week of graphic headlines," the expert added.

These new insights came after Princess Beatrice celebrated her 37th birthday.

On her big day, the royal received birthday tributes from sister Princess Eugenie, mom Sarah Ferguson and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

