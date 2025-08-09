Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims

Prince Andrew has once again pushed his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie away from him with a slew of shameful realities.
The York sisters are said to have made a heartbreaking choice against their dad, who has been hit with extremely shocking claims from all sides.
Andrew and rest of the members of the York family are reeling with painful embarrassment since the release of The Rise and Fall of the House of York, penned by Andrew Lownie.
The bombshell biography, which has unearthed every aspect of the disgraced Duke of York's life is believed to have left his daughters with no choice but to distance themselves from their dad.
Just a day after Princess Beatrice marked her 37th birthday with the blessings of her sister Eugenie and mom, Sarah Ferguson an inside source has lift the curtain on their feelings about their dad's dark past.
As per Daily Mail, the insider has revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie are "utterly mortified" by Lownie's claims about their father.
Despite being prepared for the release, the impact of the book is appeared to be worse than they feared.
"They're keeping a distance from [their] dad,'" the insider claimed.
"The extent to how much the relationship can recover will depend on what further revelations, if any, emerge," they added.
The Rise and Fall of the House of York is a tell-tale of Andrew's affairs, sex scandals, bribery, abuse of power and ties with the sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.