Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece

King Charles' wife spotted on Tory donor's luxury £30million superyacht in Greece on Friday


Queen Camilla is enjoying a luxury holiday in Greece!

On Friday, August 8, the 78-year-old royal spotted on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s 30million superyacht Zenobia while travelling to some of the Mediterranean country’s most select tourist hotspots.

In the images, making rounds on internet, the Queen Consort could be seen standing on a Tory billionaire donor’s boat, looking relaxed.

Queen Camilla was seen wearing a hot pink tunic dress, designed by the British brand Aspiga ($130).

The wife of King Charles complemented her look with oversized sunglasses, wearing her signature long blonde bob in waves.


Former Lib Dem minister Norman Baker, author of a new book on finances called Royal Mint, National Debt, said, “Members of the Royal Family really ought to consider the public perception of such episodes, whether they are on holiday or official business.

"They are representing the country at all times and, let’s be honest, it’s not as if they are short of cash. This is not a good look for Camilla, especially when the relationships between the royals and their associates are rightly called into question,” he added.

Queen Camilla is not believed to have been joined on the Zenobia by King Charles, who was last seen at Mey Highland Games last Saturday. 

Moreover, businessman Wafic Said was also not onboard.

