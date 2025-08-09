Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals

No matter what the world says, Princess Anne will always be there for Prince Andrew and his family.
Amid the Duke of York’s rising troubles and scandals, the Princess Royal showed her unwavering support for his family with a quiet gesture.
During a recent outing, the 74-year-old Princess celebrated a new achievement of her niece, Princess Eugenie’s charity, Horatio’s Garden.
She paid a visit to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital to oversee the opening of a new garden for the nonprofit organisation which supports individuals and their loved ones facing spinal injuries.
In a new post on the charity’s official Instagram account, a video was shared featuring Princess Anne in high spirits as she cheerfully interacted with the people present at the opening.
“Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal recently joined us to celebrate the opening of our eighth garden, Horatio’s Garden Sheffield & East at The Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre in Northern General Hospital,” read the caption.
Founded in 2012, Horatio’s Garden is a U.K.-based charity that creates and sustains beautiful, accessible gardens within NHS spinal injury centres.
These spaces offer patients, families, and staff a restorative sanctuary during long hospital stays, promoting healing, emotional well-being, and stress relief.
Princess Eugenie – the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson – has been a patron of the charity since 2019, lending her support and advocacy to its mission.
This update comes as scandals and controversies surrounding the disgraced Duke of York mount, following the release of a bombshell new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.