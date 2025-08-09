Home / Royal

Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals

The Princess Royal shows unwavering support for her younger brother Prince Andrew’s family as his controversies mount

Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals


No matter what the world says, Princess Anne will always be there for Prince Andrew and his family.

Amid the Duke of York’s rising troubles and scandals, the Princess Royal showed her unwavering support for his family with a quiet gesture.

During a recent outing, the 74-year-old Princess celebrated a new achievement of her niece, Princess Eugenie’s charity, Horatio’s Garden.

She paid a visit to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital to oversee the opening of a new garden for the nonprofit organisation which supports individuals and their loved ones facing spinal injuries.

In a new post on the charity’s official Instagram account, a video was shared featuring Princess Anne in high spirits as she cheerfully interacted with the people present at the opening.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal recently joined us to celebrate the opening of our eighth garden, Horatio’s Garden Sheffield & East at The Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre in Northern General Hospital,” read the caption.

Founded in 2012, Horatio’s Garden is a U.K.-based charity that creates and sustains beautiful, accessible gardens within NHS spinal injury centres.

These spaces offer patients, families, and staff a restorative sanctuary during long hospital stays, promoting healing, emotional well-being, and stress relief.

Princess Eugenie – the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson – has been a patron of the charity since 2019, lending her support and advocacy to its mission.

This update comes as scandals and controversies surrounding the disgraced Duke of York mount, following the release of a bombshell new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

You Might Like:

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles
Prince Andrew has been hit with multiple new controversies after the release of a bombshell new book

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as scathing new biography unleash make embarrassing revelations

Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book

Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book
The Duke of York’s faced confusion over his royal role after new book, 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York'

Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece

Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece
King Charles' wife spotted on Tory donor's luxury £30million superyacht in Greece on Friday

Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest

Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest
Crown Prince Christian, the heir to the Danish throne, is the eldest son of Queen Mary and King Frederik

Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing

Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing
Princess Alexandra of Kent stepped out to mark a rare outing

King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy

King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy
Rare royal family member's new role announced amid shocking claims against Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle faces isolation as Oprah Winfrey snubs her on birthday bliss

Meghan Markle faces isolation as Oprah Winfrey snubs her on birthday bliss
The Duchess of Sussex experienced a setback as her Hollywood circle has shrunken after her major career loss

Princess Beatrice’s heartfelt dedication sparks royal promotion talk

Princess Beatrice’s heartfelt dedication sparks royal promotion talk
The Princess of York eyed for major royal role after she celebrated her milestone birthday

Princess Anne looks magnificent in new 75th birthday portrait with Sir Tim

Princess Anne looks magnificent in new 75th birthday portrait with Sir Tim
Buckingham Palace releases new photo of Princess Anne ahead of her milestone birthday

Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates her 37th birthday with special family nod

Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates her 37th birthday with special family nod
Princess Beatrice also received warm birthday tributes from mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice’s husband’s ex upstages her birthday with shocking insights

Princess Beatrice’s husband’s ex upstages her birthday with shocking insights
Dara Huang and Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share a son together