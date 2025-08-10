Zara Tindall returns to work after family break with Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall, who was spending summer time in Australia with her family, has finally returned to work.
As per Hello magazine, Princess Anne’s daughter was spotted competing in the Hartpury horse trials on Saturday, August 9.
The British equestrian received support from her oldest daughter, Mia Tindall, during her first game after family vacation.
An onlooker told the media outlet, "Mia clearly loves the horses and loves watching her mum compete. She was thrilled when her mum completed a clear round in the showjumping."
Mia apparently “jumped up with joy when her mum cleared the cross country course with ease.”
The source added, "Mia was checking the times of the other riders and comparing them against her mum's time in the showjumping; she's clearly really invested in how well Zara was doing in the competition."
Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall, could not attend the sporting event due to his busy schedule.
The trials took place in 45 minutes drives away from her home in Gatcombe Park.
For the first game after break, she opted for ripped denim shorts and a zip-up blue hoodie.
Underneath her cosy jumper, Zara wore a matching baby blue t-shirt.
This marks her first game after enjoying summer break with kids and husband in Australia.