Prince Albert, Charlene share enchanting glimpses of annual summer concerts

Exciting summer concerts left the audience enchanted at Monaco’s Prince’s Palace.
Taking to their official Instagram account on Saturday, August 9, the Royal Family of Monaco shared a slew of captivating photos, featuring heartwarming glimpses from the annual summer concerts.
“Summer Concerts at the Palais Princier - For this 2025 edition, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra has, once again, enchanted the audience and made the walls of the Palais Princier resonate,” they captioned.
The Royals continued, “Thanks to the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, to all the spectators, and to those who contributed to making these Summer Concerts a real orchestral success.”
Adding to the caption, the Royal Family expressed anticipation to welcome the Orchestra again next year for a new exceptional musical season.
In the first photo of the gallery, a magnificent aerial shot from inside the palace was shared, showing the orchestra on stage, while the audience enjoyed the show, immersed in the rich atmosphere of the historic estate.
The carousel then featured photos of the talented musicians delivering their best performances under the guidance of their directors.
Notably, the Palace did not share any snap of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene from the events.
Monaco’s annual summer concerts are a celebrated cultural tradition, often held in stunning venues like the Prince’s Palace or the Opera Garnier.
The shows feature a variety of performances, from classical orchestras and chamber music to contemporary acts, attracting both locals and tourists.
They also highlight the principality’s rich artistic heritage.