Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book

Prince Andrew’s new book appears to close the door on any hopes of a royal return, sealing his fate amid ongoing controversies.
As per BBC, the Duke of York’s future experienced confusion over his royal role after Andrew Lownie's book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York revealed bombshell claims against his nasty past.
The book showed him as arrogant, self-seeking and in denial about his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to the royal commentator Pauline Maclaran, "This book appears to seal the fate of Andrew if he was ever hoping to be reinstated officially into the working royals.”
The professor added, "The public will be wanting to see some clear action on the King's part I think - particularly as Andrew's connections to Epstein are raked over again.”
Notably, the book escalated some deeper and disturbing questions about Prince Andrew’s past.
The book has already garnered a spot on best-seller charts and royal commentator Richard Palmer teased that it ignites difficult topical questions.
"It puts Andrew back at the front and centre of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal at a time when Donald Trump is facing serious questions about his own friendship with the late paedophile," said Palmer.
"It's a scandal that just won't go away for the Royal Family, even though they've tried to distance themselves from Andrew," he mentioned.
To note, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, published by William Collins, is set to release on 14 August.