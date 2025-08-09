King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles

Amid Prince Andrew’s deepening troubles and mounting controversies, King Charles is set to face a surprising demand.
The British monarch’s royal residence, Sandringham Estate, is set to host Mariah Carey’s show as part of her fifteenth concert tour, The Celebration of Mimi, on August 15, 2025.
However, ahead of the concert, the 56-year-old American singer-songwriter has shared an unexpected request for the King.
During a radio appearance on Manny Norte’s Capital Xtra to promote the upcoming show, the Obsessed singer was asked if she had any demand or request to make to Charles.
Carey confessed not having any request for the 76-year-old King and his team initially because she wanted to leave him alone and not to bother him.
But when the host pushed her to make some pleas on his behalf, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer agreed to ask the questions when she performs.
Norte suggested, "I'll ask him a few things. Like, no tax, no congestion, straight away, you know?" to which Mariah Carey quipped it would not be fair for her to make demands to the King because she was not a U.K. citizen.
The host went on to insist, "Okay. Fair, fair. That's what I want: No tax, no congestion, no parking (fees) for the rest of my life. You know what I mean?"
Firing back at Norte, the record producer questioned, “And you think he’s just going to give that to you?” to which the host replied, "Well, if I was performing or DJing, I'd ask that. Would you ask for me?"
The singer suggested that she would demand it from King Charles, but would be pinning it on Norte, saying, “I’m going to say you told me to ask.”
Concluding the topic, the It’s a Wrap hitmaker expressed that she was “serious” about asking Charles.
This comes amid the time Prince Andrew has once again began making headlines for his scandals.
The new revelations and controversies came to light after the release of a bombshell new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie.