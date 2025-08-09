Home / Royal

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles

Prince Andrew has been hit with multiple new controversies after the release of a bombshell new book

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles


Amid Prince Andrew’s deepening troubles and mounting controversies, King Charles is set to face a surprising demand.

The British monarch’s royal residence, Sandringham Estate, is set to host Mariah Carey’s show as part of her fifteenth concert tour, The Celebration of Mimi, on August 15, 2025.

However, ahead of the concert, the 56-year-old American singer-songwriter has shared an unexpected request for the King.

During a radio appearance on Manny Norte’s Capital Xtra to promote the upcoming show, the Obsessed singer was asked if she had any demand or request to make to Charles.

Carey confessed not having any request for the 76-year-old King and his team initially because she wanted to leave him alone and not to bother him.

But when the host pushed her to make some pleas on his behalf, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer agreed to ask the questions when she performs.

Norte suggested, "I'll ask him a few things. Like, no tax, no congestion, straight away, you know?" to which Mariah Carey quipped it would not be fair for her to make demands to the King because she was not a U.K. citizen.

The host went on to insist, "Okay. Fair, fair. That's what I want: No tax, no congestion, no parking (fees) for the rest of my life. You know what I mean?"

Firing back at Norte, the record producer questioned, “And you think he’s just going to give that to you?” to which the host replied, "Well, if I was performing or DJing, I'd ask that. Would you ask for me?"

The singer suggested that she would demand it from King Charles, but would be pinning it on Norte, saying, “I’m going to say you told me to ask.”

Concluding the topic, the It’s a Wrap hitmaker expressed that she was “serious” about asking Charles.

This comes amid the time Prince Andrew has once again began making headlines for his scandals.

The new revelations and controversies came to light after the release of a bombshell new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie.

You Might Like:

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as scathing new biography unleash make embarrassing revelations

Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book

Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book
The Duke of York’s faced confusion over his royal role after new book, 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York'

Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece

Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece
King Charles' wife spotted on Tory donor's luxury £30million superyacht in Greece on Friday

Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest

Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest
Crown Prince Christian, the heir to the Danish throne, is the eldest son of Queen Mary and King Frederik

Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing

Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing
Princess Alexandra of Kent stepped out to mark a rare outing

King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy

King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy
Rare royal family member's new role announced amid shocking claims against Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle faces isolation as Oprah Winfrey snubs her on birthday bliss

Meghan Markle faces isolation as Oprah Winfrey snubs her on birthday bliss
The Duchess of Sussex experienced a setback as her Hollywood circle has shrunken after her major career loss

Princess Beatrice’s heartfelt dedication sparks royal promotion talk

Princess Beatrice’s heartfelt dedication sparks royal promotion talk
The Princess of York eyed for major royal role after she celebrated her milestone birthday

Princess Anne looks magnificent in new 75th birthday portrait with Sir Tim

Princess Anne looks magnificent in new 75th birthday portrait with Sir Tim
Buckingham Palace releases new photo of Princess Anne ahead of her milestone birthday

Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates her 37th birthday with special family nod

Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates her 37th birthday with special family nod
Princess Beatrice also received warm birthday tributes from mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice’s husband’s ex upstages her birthday with shocking insights

Princess Beatrice’s husband’s ex upstages her birthday with shocking insights
Dara Huang and Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share a son together

Princess Eugenie pens sweet birthday tribute to ‘big sissy’ Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie pens sweet birthday tribute to ‘big sissy’ Princess Beatrice
The Princess of York dropped the touching tribute for Beatrice after Sarah Ferguson's emotional video