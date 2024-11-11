Entertainment

Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley welcomed the baby boy on October 17, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Margot Robbie was spotted turning heads in Los Angeles, flaunting her toned midriff in a stylish crop top, just weeks after welcoming her first child.

The Barbie star donned a black crop top and shorts that showed off her toned figure, along with an oversized blue button-up shirt she left open.

She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and for footwear she opted for comfortable black sandals.

P.C: DailyMail
Robbie’s family was spotted at the Soho House's Little Beach House in Malibu.and the new mom was captured doing her mommy duties as she pushed her newborn in a chic black stroller.

Notably, her recent appearance came over the heels of her last outing which was last Wednesday where she was spotted with her newborn baby boy in Los Angeles.

She rocked a plunging black top, matching pants, and a breezy white Oxford shirt.

To note, Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, embraced parenthood as they welcomed the baby boy on October 17, 2024.

The Suicide Squad star’s pregnancy was made public in July.

After the news of pregnancy was revealed the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic 'babymoon' to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August.

Robbie’s last red carpet event was on September 9, when she attended the screening of the comedy movie My Old Ass, produced by her and her husband.

The coup;le first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française.

