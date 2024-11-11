Entertainment

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser: Tom Cruise returns for one last showdown

Tom Cruise's eighth 'Mission: Impossible' installment has finally unveiled its title and debut trailer

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024


Tom Cruise is back for one last mission!

The highly anticipated eighth Mission: Impossible installment has officially revealed its title and teaser trailer on Monday, November 11.

Mission: Impossible 8 has officially been titled "The Final Reckoning" and set to hit cinemas on May 23, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram account, Cruise shared a teaser trailer of the action-packed flick.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025," he wrote alongside the teaser.

The 2-minutes-long teaser featured Cruise's epic return as Ethan Hunt, performing his signature daredevil stunts as he face off against a dangerous foe from the past.


Originally, the film was titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2, and was slated to release on June 28, 2024, but got delayed in October due to the writers' and actors' strikes last year.

Besides Cruise, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny will reprise their roles for the new installment.

Meanwhile, the new addition to the cast includes Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Janet McTeer (Ozark).

Moreover, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will pick up from where Mission:Impossible-Dead Reckoning left off.

Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser: Tom Cruise returns for one last showdown

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser: Tom Cruise returns for one last showdown
Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture

Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture

Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic

Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic

Entertainment News

Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Beyoncé legacy hits classroom as Yale introduces course on her cultural impact
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Taylor Swift's enjoys adorable 'auntie' moment with Chariah Gordon's baby
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Liam Payne's 'drug dealer' breaks silence with new details amid investigation
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Taylor Swift makes BOLD move to show Travis Kelce is her first priority
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Jennifer Aniston fears losing Matt LeBlanc just like Matthew Perry?
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first-ever MTV EMA victory
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, Tyla steal show with multiple accolades
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Sabrina Carpenter drops first post after multiple Grammy nominations
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Broncos game with parents