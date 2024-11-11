'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser: Tom Cruise returns for one last showdown

Tom Cruise is back for one last mission!
The highly anticipated eighth Mission: Impossible installment has officially revealed its title and teaser trailer on Monday, November 11.
Mission: Impossible 8 has officially been titled "The Final Reckoning" and set to hit cinemas on May 23, 2025.
Taking to his Instagram account, Cruise shared a teaser trailer of the action-packed flick.
"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025," he wrote alongside the teaser.
The 2-minutes-long teaser featured Cruise's epic return as Ethan Hunt, performing his signature daredevil stunts as he face off against a dangerous foe from the past.
Originally, the film was titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2, and was slated to release on June 28, 2024, but got delayed in October due to the writers' and actors' strikes last year.
Besides Cruise, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny will reprise their roles for the new installment.
Meanwhile, the new addition to the cast includes Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Janet McTeer (Ozark).
Moreover, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will pick up from where Mission:Impossible-Dead Reckoning left off.