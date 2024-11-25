Entertainment

Who is Grace Keeling? All about ‘Love Island’ star

  by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Grace Keeling, known professionally as GK Barry, has become a famous a rising social media influencer.

She was born in England and finished film studies major at Nottingham Trent University. During her time in university, the internet personally also worked on the BBC soap opera Doctors.

On the work front, GK Barry made an appeared in an episode of Love Island: Aftersun, and also starred in ITV2 game show CelebAbility, The Wheel and The Weakest Link. She worked on a famous campaign for KFC in July 2023.

GK went public about her relationship with Ella Rutherford earlier this year.

How did GK Barry get famous?

GK Barry, 25, began her social media influencer journey in 2020, by posting lifestyle videos on TikTok. Within one month into her career, she surpassed 1 million followers.

After receiving recognition from followers, Grace started presenting a podcast, Saving Grace, in April 2022. In the podcast she would talk to famous celebrities about their life.

What did GK Barry study in university?

GK Barry did a degree in film studies at Nottingham Trent University (NTU). The renowned influencer got a master's in digital marketing from the same university.

She also helped the Nottingham Women's Centre re-brand their business and assisted on the set of the Netflix film Hood.

