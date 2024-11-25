Entertainment

What is Jazzy Anne doing now? Life after leaving Seven SuperGirls

Jazzy Anne is a renowned YouTuber and former member of the YouTube channel Seven SuperGirls

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Jazzy Anne, who is widely popular for her content focused on life updates, day-to-day adventures, and reactions, initially gained fame as a member of the renowned YouTube channel, Seven SuperGirls.

The social media star parted ways with the channel in 2017 and embarked on a journey to create her own identity on YouTube and lead a successful solo career.

This decision to detach herself from Seven SuperGirls helped the internet personality to navigate an independent life, which would allow her to freely express her creativity.

Anne, who is a famous social media star, currently has amassed more than 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube Channel, Jazzy Anne.

However, her popularity is not only limited to just YouTube, as Jazzy Anne is also an active Instagram and TikTok user and has many followers on her social media accounts.

Using these platforms, the influencer engages her fans and offers them insights into her life and proudly showcases her creativity.

Jazzy Anne age:

The renowned YouTuber was born on August 11, 2002, in Texas, United States. Jazzy Anne is aged 22 as of 2024.

Jazzy Anne and Seven SuperGirls:

On April 13, 2020, Jazzy Anne and Seven SuperGirls’ other former members collaborated and filmed a video titled, “SevenSuperGirls: Where are they NOW?” which the influencer shared on her YouTube channel.

The video is Anne’s most watched content and has 4.5 million views.

Jazzy Anne and Coy:

Earlier in November 2024, Jazzy Anne collaborated with Coy Piso, a fellow YouTuber and social media star, and shared a 1 hour 40 minutes video titled, “Play ROBLOX with me & Coy Piso.”

In the video, Anne and Coy were seen playing the game. Their collaborated video has 5,642 views.

