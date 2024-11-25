Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson reveals Taylor Swift made him do something he 'never' does

  • November 25, 2024
Taylor Swift tickets are so hard to get, even Dwayne Johnson had to pull strings!

During a recent interview, the Red One actor admitted that he had to use his connections to score tickets to Swift's sold-out Eras Tour for a friend.

“It’s never happened in my career. Usually, I don’t have to pull strings. Usually, I’ll just … I just make it happen,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday.

Johnson continued, “In this case, it was for a good friend of mine who was like, ‘Please. Taylor. Last concert.’ I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don’t do it.”

“I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don’t do it,” he added.

However, this time Jhonson made an exception, pulling his strings and the pop star made it happen.

“But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen, [we got] tickets … [my friend was] happy. I got the picture of the happy ladies who were there. I appreciate that about Taylor," he added.

To note, Taylor Swift will wrap up her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8, which began in March 2023.

