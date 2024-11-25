Nicki Minaj hints at new album and tour in 2025

Nicki Minaj has set the internet ablaze with by teasing a new album and world tour.
The Super Bass hitmaker told fans that they can expect new tracks, but not just yet.
Nicki announced that a new tour will be launched alongside the "next official album" during a Q&A session with fans on social media.
She further clarified in the next post, "Well let me clarify... you'll be notified of a tour in 2025. With the album. Not that the tour will start in 2025."
Her statement came before she drops the final deluxe version of her 2023 album Pink Friday 2.
NME gave a four-star review of the album, which read, "'Thirteen years after Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj hasn't lost her ability to catch us by surprise."
Last month, Nicki concluded the second US leg of her critically acclaimed Pink Friday 2 world tour, which took place in New York's UBS Arena.
She penned on Instagram, "We did it, Barbz. The first US leg of the #PinkFriday2 #GAGCITY TOUR was SO SUCCESSFUL, I was offered a 2nd leg beginning in SEPTEMBER. Pre-Sale link in my bio.”
Notably, Pink Friday 2 - The Hiatus is set to release on December 13, 2024.