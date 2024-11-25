Entertainment

Barry Keoghan fights back against trolls calling him a 'deadbeat dad'

Barry Keoghan is father to two-year-old son Brando, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans

  November 25, 2024
Barry Keoghan has slammed the trollers who called him a "deadbeat dad" due to his decision to stop posting pictures of his child on social media.

During a recent interview with Hunger magazine, the Saltburn actor addressed the backlash for not posting his two-year-old son, Brando on internet.

“By God, didn't the feckin' internet do their work! 'Deadbeat father', blah, blah, blah! It's just because I don't post my child 24/7 or give the internet what they want. My son isn't a talking point,” he told the outlet.

Keoghan continued, “It's not my place to be sticking up pictures of his face all over the internet — not in this day and age with the internet and how sick it can be.”

“People are so feckin' quick to judge. It can really affect you, but I'm a strong person. I do some therapy. I'm a work in progress. I'm constantly evolving as an actor, as a father, as a human. I'm always trying to grow,” he added.

Barry Keoghan shares son Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, who he split from in mid-2023. 

