Barry Keoghan fights back against trolls calling him a 'deadbeat dad' 

Barry Keoghan has slammed the trollers who called him a "deadbeat dad" due to his decision to stop posting pictures of his child on social media.
During a recent interview with Hunger magazine, the Saltburn actor addressed the backlash for not posting his two-year-old son, Brando on internet.
“By God, didn't the feckin' internet do their work! 'Deadbeat father', blah, blah, blah! It's just because I don't post my child 24/7 or give the internet what they want. My son isn't a talking point,” he told the outlet.
Keoghan continued, “It's not my place to be sticking up pictures of his face all over the internet — not in this day and age with the internet and how sick it can be.”
“People are so feckin' quick to judge. It can really affect you, but I'm a strong person. I do some therapy. I'm a work in progress. I'm constantly evolving as an actor, as a father, as a human. I'm always trying to grow,” he added.
Barry Keoghan shares son Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, who he split from in mid-2023.