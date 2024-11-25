Entertainment

Diddy’s twin daughters celebrate big milestone after his bail hearing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ latest bail hearing was held on Friday, November 22, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 25, 2024
Diddy’s twin daughters are celebrating key life event after their dad’s bail hearing!

On Friday, the disgraced music mogul appeared in the court for his third bail hearing, during which his daughters and family showed strong backing for the rapper with their presence.

In the hearing, the judge declared that they would make a decision and announce it in a week, after which Diddy was seen blowing kisses to his beloved daughters and other family members.

Just two days after the hearing, Sean Diddy Combs’ twin daughters turned to their joint Instagram handle where they shared their big milestone.

“Senior Night,” captioned the twins, Jessie and D’Lila, as they stepped into their senior year of school.

The 17-year-old duo shared a snap alongside the caption in which they were seen dressed in blue-and-white cheerleading uniforms at a football game.

As for the accessories, the teens wore tiaras and “senior” sashes. They were also seen holding multicolored pompoms, as they pouted for the snap.

“I’m so proud of you two. Continue to be the best at whatever you choose to do after cheerleading,” commented one.

Another added, “Gorgeous girls,” while a third expressed, “So proud of you.”

Last month, Diddy’s twin daughters also attended their senior homecoming.

