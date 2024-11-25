Glen Powell surprises lookalike contest winner with life-changing prize

Glen Powell has a generous for his lookalike contest winner!
On Sunday, November 24, the Twisters actor hosted a lookalike contest in Austin, Texas and hundreds of fans gathered at Auditorium Shores to participate.
The contest was judged by none other than Powell's mother, Cyndy Powell and included a $5 prize, a cowboy hat and free queso from Torchy's for a year.
The winner of the contest was Maxwell Braunstein, a physician's assistant from Austin.
According to Austin's local affiliate Fox, Powell graced the contest on FaceTime and offered his doppelgänger Braunstein's family member a cameo in one of his upcoming movies.
"My face hasn't hurt like this since I was 10 and at Disney World," Braunstein told the outlet.
He further added, "I did tell people I was going to win. I did mention that to my friends that sent it to me," he added.
While talking to Powell, Braunstein expressed, “Blessed that your mother thinks I'm anything like ya."
Glen Powell is currently filming Edgar Wright’s remake of 1987's The Running Man, which is slated to hit cinemas on November 21, 2025.