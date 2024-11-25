Entertainment

Glen Powell surprises lookalike contest winner with life-changing prize

Glen Powell is currently filming Edgar Wright’s remake of 1987's 'The Running Man'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Glen Powell surprises lookalike contest winner with life-changing prize
Glen Powell surprises lookalike contest winner with life-changing prize

Glen Powell has a generous for his lookalike contest winner!

On Sunday, November 24, the Twisters actor hosted a lookalike contest in Austin, Texas and hundreds of fans gathered at Auditorium Shores to participate.

The contest was judged by none other than Powell's mother, Cyndy Powell and included a $5 prize, a cowboy hat and free queso from Torchy's for a year.

The winner of the contest was Maxwell Braunstein, a physician's assistant from Austin.

According to Austin's local affiliate Fox, Powell graced the contest on FaceTime and offered his doppelgänger Braunstein's family member a cameo in one of his upcoming movies.

"My face hasn't hurt like this since I was 10 and at Disney World," Braunstein told the outlet.

He further added, "I did tell people I was going to win. I did mention that to my friends that sent it to me," he added.

While talking to Powell, Braunstein expressed, “Blessed that your mother thinks I'm anything like ya."

Glen Powell is currently filming Edgar Wright’s remake of 1987's The Running Man, which is slated to hit cinemas on November 21, 2025.

2024 Billboard Music Awards: Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter lead the pack
2024 Billboard Music Awards: Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter lead the pack
Gavin Casalegno: Everything to know about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ actor
Gavin Casalegno: Everything to know about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ actor
‘A Woman of Substance’ author Barbara Taylor Bradford dies at 91
‘A Woman of Substance’ author Barbara Taylor Bradford dies at 91
Blake Lively shares her ‘snotty’ photo to celebrate pal’s birthday: SEE
Blake Lively shares her ‘snotty’ photo to celebrate pal’s birthday: SEE
What is Jazzy Anne doing now? Life after leaving Seven SuperGirls
What is Jazzy Anne doing now? Life after leaving Seven SuperGirls
Who is Grace Keeling? All about ‘Love Island’ star
Who is Grace Keeling? All about ‘Love Island’ star
Emilia Clarke breaks silence after DJ Bassi Fox dating rumors
Emilia Clarke breaks silence after DJ Bassi Fox dating rumors
Jung Woo Sung breaks silence on his relation to Moon Ga Bi’s child
Jung Woo Sung breaks silence on his relation to Moon Ga Bi’s child
Nicki Minaj hints at new album and tour in 2025
Nicki Minaj hints at new album and tour in 2025
Diddy’s twin daughters celebrate big milestone after his bail hearing
Diddy’s twin daughters celebrate big milestone after his bail hearing
Adele delivers heartfelt farewell speech as Weekends with Adele residency ends
Adele delivers heartfelt farewell speech as Weekends with Adele residency ends
Cher makes jaw-dropping confession about her teenage past in new memoir
Cher makes jaw-dropping confession about her teenage past in new memoir