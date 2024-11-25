Entertainment

Gavin Casalegno: Everything to know about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' actor

Gavin Casalegno also appeared on one of the episodes of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

  by Web Desk
  November 25, 2024
Gavin Casalegno has been stealing fans heart as Jeremiah Fisher in the Summer I Turned Pretty, since 2022 and now he is all set to reprise his role in season 3 of the Prime video rom-com series, which is slated to air in 2025.

Moreover, Casalegno has tied the knot with his girlfriend Cheyanne King in an intimate ceremony earlier this month, leaving her fans girl heartbroken.

He has also appeared in the hit show, The Vampire Diaries as Young Damon in one of the episodes.

But despite his growing popularity, not many people know much about this young sensation. 

So here is everything we know about Gavin Casalegno.

Gavin Casalegno age:

Gavin Casalegno was born on September 2, 1999, in Dallas, Texas, United States and currently he is 25 years old.

Gavin Casalegno height:

Gavin Casalegno has an impressive height of 6 feet (1.83 meters), which has added to his charm and aura.

Where does Gavin Casalegno live?

Gavin Casalegno is an American and is still based in the US. To pursue his acting career, Gavin has now moved to Los Angeles, California.

Gavin Casalegno’s Parents and family:

Gavin Casalegno was born to parents Bryan Casalegno and Allyson. He is the oldest of three children.

He has two siblings, a brother, Logan Casalegno and a younger sister, Ashlyn Casalegno, who also is an actress and model.

Gavin Casalegno’s acting career:

Gavin Casalegno started his acting journey at the young age of seven, appearing in commercials and print campaigns for national retailers like Sony and Papa John's Pizza.

Gavin Casalegno movies and TV shows:

Besides, Before The Summer I Turned Pretty, Gavin Casalegno has appeared in many hit series, including Walker and The Vampire Diaries.

In The Vampire Diaries, he played a young version of Damon Salvatore in episode 7 of season 7, as a child actor.

His notable work in films includes Noah, I Am Gabriel, Nine Seconds and The Unhealer. 

