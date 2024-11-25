Entertainment

Emilia Clarke breaks silence after DJ Bassi Fox dating rumors

The ‘Game of Throne’ actress sparked dating rumors after hanging out with DJ Bassi Fox in London

  Web Desk
  November 25, 2024
Emilia Clarke is feeling “reassured” amid the ongoing Bassi Fox dating speculations!

On Sunday, November 24, the Game of Thrones actress, 38, who dined at restaurant Brat in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood, was seen stepping out with Fox, a DJ, and friends, reported TMZ. The duo was seen walking closely as they shared laughs while strolling through the streets.

This spotting was enough to spark rumors and speculations that a new couple may soon be introduced in the entertainment industry.

Soon after their hang out, the Secret Invasion actress broke silence as she turned to her Instagram account and shared a two-image post along with a sweet caption.

Clarke celebrated her birthday with friends at the restaurant, a month after officially turning 38.

“Well that’s reassuring.. birthdays a month later never tasted so good,” she captioned alongside the photos.

The first slide featured the Me Before You actress beaming among her friends, having a lightly decorated cake in front of her.

Meanwhile, the second snap showcased the sprinkle-adorned cake in a closeup shot that read, “Still alive. Still hot.”

“Happy birthday MOTHER OF DRAGONS,” wished a fan, while another expressed, “Awww... absolutely beautiful girl. Happy to see you so full of joy, may your heart always be full of love... I love you.”

A third penned, “Hello Emilia Clarke it's really nice to see you smile...Your smile brightens my day.”

On the work front, Emilia Clarke has a movie, The Twits, and a TV show, Criminal, that are yet to be released.

