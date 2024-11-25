2024 Billboard Music Awards: Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter lead the pack

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards nominees have been announced, and Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen are leading the charge.
Bryan has topped the 2024 BBMA finalists list, up for 18 awards with 21 total entries while Taylor Swift is a finalist in 16 categories with 17 total entries.
Morgan Wallen, who was the last year’s biggest winner with 11 wins, is celebrating 15 finalist entries in 13 categories, including 5 for I Had Some Help with Post Malone, meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter is a first-time finalist in 9 categories.
“We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Billboard Music Awards to multiple platforms, ensuring fans have more options to watch the very artists they helped propel to the top of the charts,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions.
He further added, “By partnering with Fox, Paramount+ and Fire TV Channels, we are able to reach music enthusiasts where they are, whether they’re tuning in on TV, streaming on-demand, or watching from their mobile devices.”
The show will be hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, who expressed her excitement in the press release.
“These amazing, chart topping artists deserve to be celebrated and that’s exactly what we’re going to do! With me hosting, you can expect a fun party, a cute celebration and a whole moment in a plus size sequin suit!” she said.
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will air on Thursday, December 12, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on FOX and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+.