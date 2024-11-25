Entertainment

Jung Woo Sung breaks silence on his relation to Moon Ga Bi’s child

The Korean model, Moon Ga-bi, shared a snap with her newborn son, who is linked to actor Jung Woo-sung

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
In a shocking confirmation, it has been revealed that Jung Woo Sung is the biological father of Moon Ga Bi’s newborn son.

Recently, the model, 35, turned to her Instagram handle and shared a snap of herself with her child along with a lengthy caption as she introduced the little one to the world.

On Sunday, November 24, Jung’s agency, Artist Company, released a statement in which they confirmed that the actor is the biological father to Moon’s son.

"The child that Mun Ga-bi revealed on social network service (SNS) is Jung Woo-sung's biological child. We are discussing the child's parenting method in the best direction. Jung Woo-sung will fulfill his responsibility to the end,” the statement read.

They added, "We cannot confirm information related to privacy, such as whether Mun Ga-bi and Jung Woo-sung are dating or planning to marry at the time of childbirth."

However, as per a past report by Ten Asia, it was reported that the pair has neither officially date nor they plan to get married.

The report also revealed the Jung Woo-sung and Moon Ga-bi sat together to discuss about child and marriage. While the model wants to tie the knot and start a family for her child, the Hunt actor shares no similar interests.

It has also been speculated that this latest post by the actress was a reaction triggered by the conflict.

