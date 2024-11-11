Entertainment

Beyoncé legacy hits classroom as Yale introduces course on her cultural impact

The course will examine academic works and cultural texts from the fields of black feminist theory

  • November 11, 2024
Yale University has launched an innovative course exploring the political and cultural impact of Beyoncé, delving into her role as a global icon, social activist, and influential voice in contemporary culture.

As per the description of the course, it mainly focused on the Halo singer's work in the music realm as it including her self-titled album in 2013 to her current album, Cowboy Carter.

The course also inspect her performance politics and concert films with the reference of black intellectual thought and activism.

According to the course description, the course will examine academic works and cultural texts from the fields of black feminist theory, philosophy, anthropology, art history, performance studies, and musicology while examining the Grammys winner midcareer repertoire.

The course will be taught by writer and black studies scholar Daphne Brooks.

She told NBC via email, "I'm looking forward to exploring her body of work and considering how, among other things, historical memory, black feminist politics, black liberation politics and philosophies course through the last decade of her performance repertoire as well as the ways that her unprecedented experimentations with the album form, itself, have provided her with the platform to mobilize these themes."

This isn’t the first time the CUFF IT songstress has earned the honor of having her work studied in educational institutions, as earlier, Beyonce: Critical Feminist Perspectives and US Black Womanhood was added by the University of Illinois at Chicago in the early 2010s, and Politicising Beyonce was presented by Rutgers University.

