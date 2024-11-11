Entertainment

Paul Mescal returns to Dublin roots for ‘Gladiator II’ premiere: ‘My hometown screening’

Paul Mescal overcome with emotion at ‘Gladiator II’ premiere in his hometown Dublin on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024


Paul Mescal made a triumphant return to his Dublin roots for the Gladiator II premiere at the Lighthouse cinema on Sunday.

The Irish actor couldn’t hold his heartbeat as his upcoming movie screened in his hometown.

Taking to their Instagram account on Monday, the Gladiatormovies shared a behind-the-scene video of Mescal from the Dublin premiere.

“I'm going to the Lighthouse cinema for the Dublin premier. It's my hometown screening and I'm so excited about the whole tour in general but this is personally the most important one,” Mescal said in the clip.

He further noted, “My heartbeat is going through the f***ing roof' as he heard fans screaming as his car pulled up to the red carpet,” as he heard fans screaming while his car pulled up to the venue.

Then, the Normal People star went to the red carpet while waving to fans and greeted his mum, dad and sister with huge hugs.

Before heading inside for the screening, Mescal stopped to take selfies with fans who lined the carpet.

“The fact we are getting to do a premiere in my hometown where I went to drama school is huge for me. Yeah I am really, really proud,” he said to the crowd before screening.

Moreover, Paul Mescal starrer, Gladiator II, is slated to release in cinemas on 22nd November 2024 in the UK.

