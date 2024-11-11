Prince Harry shares 'extremely' touching statement after missing Royal event

Prince Harry recently shared a heartfelt statement in honour of Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families.
His message reflects his admiration for those who have served, both in times of conflict and peace, and urges communities to unite in the face of today's challenges.
In his message, Prince Harry said:
"My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace.
"You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models. At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today's challenges.
"Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us. As you continue to serve - making valued contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love - my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too.
The Duke finished by adding: "To all those who have served— past and present—I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future. I am honored to stand with you."
While Prince Harry was absent from the annual Remembrance Sunday event in London, where other senior royals, including King Charles and Princess Anne, paid their respects at the Cenotaph, he still contributed in a meaningful way.
In a thoughtful gesture, Harry arranged for a group of children involved in the Royal British Legion’s march past the memorial to receive a special surprise ahead of their moment.