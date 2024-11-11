Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo apologize for crying during 'Wicked' promotion

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared heartfelt apologies with fans after getting emotional during recent Wicked promotions.
In the middle of the promotional mode, the Wicked co-stars apologised for the tears they had been crying while discussing their friendship and the movie.
“We've cried 500 times today. And honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry guys,” Grande said in a give-and-take with Erivo in a video shared by E! News.
“It is what it is,” her British-born co-star said, adding, “There's just nothing we can do about it.”
Grande shared, sitting next to Erivo, “I can't imagine, and you know what? If you're going to comment saying how annoying it is, I'll say it first.”
She continued, “I said it first. I'm annoyed. I'm tired. My tear ducts… I'm tired, emotionally tired.”
“We've come through a massive, massive thing and we've really stuck together,” Erivo, 37, explained.
“Yeah, the stuff you don't see is the most special stuff,” the 7 Rings singer said.
While conversing with ET, Erivo said, "We're sorry. It just happens. It happens. We can't help it. We're trying our best, but there's a lot of emotional things that happen and we're just going with it."
“Yeah, you need to understand. It's been like three years, people!” Grande pleaded, adding, “Why does emotional availability scare you so?”
To note, Wicked made its world premiere at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia last week, and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday.