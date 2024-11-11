Prince William, Princess Kate take major step in family life

Prince William and Princess Kate continue to embrace a more hands-on and modest lifestyle at their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.
They have deliberately kept their household staff to a minimum, reflecting their desire for a more family-focused environment.
According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, the couple opted not to hire a butler, as there was simply no space for excess staff at their four-bedroom cottage.
In Hardman’s new book, New King, New Court, he reveals that while the staff at Kensington Palace includes a "yeoman" who handles a variety of tasks, there is no "gentleman’s gentleman" or butler at Adelaide Cottage.
Hardman writes: “The couple did not seek to boost the staff numbers at Adelaide Cottage, not least because there would be little room to do so. It’s very much them at home with the kids."
Despite their royal status, Prince William and Princess Kate maintain a grounded approach to family life. They emphasise the importance of sustainability, teaching their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to be environmentally conscious.
Prince William shared in an interview ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards: “Every family tries to do what they can to sort of help with the environment... which is sensible in what we do around the environment, and I think every family has these conversations. You just try to do what you can.”
Additionally, the couple focuses on instilling values of kindness and empathy in their children. As Prince William noted: "I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world. That's what I'm trying to bring, that's what Catherine is trying to bring as well."
Adelaide Cottage became particularly meaningful during Princess Kate's announcement of completing her chemotherapy treatment. The intimate video shared on their social media gave fans a glimpse of their personal life and family dynamic.