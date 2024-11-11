Royal

Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update

  • November 11, 2024
James Middleton recently celebrated a heartwarming achievement with his beloved dog, Isla, as they marked a big win at the Pet Industry Federation Awards. 

The younger brother of Princess Kate won the prestigious New Product of the Year award for his innovative pet food line, Kibble + Raw, under his brand, James & Ella. 

His latest product, inspired by his late therapy dog, Ella, has earned him widespread recognition.

In an adorable video shared on social media, James and Isla were filmed celebrating the award in a joyful moment where Isla danced on her hind legs. "Officially award-winning dog food," James excitedly shared in the caption. 

He continued by expressing his delight at the recognition: “I am DELIGHTED to announce that @petindustryfederation awarded our Kibble + Raw 'New Product of the Year' at last night's annual Pet Industry Federation awards.”


James also paid tribute to his late dog, Ella, who remains the inspiration behind the business, saying, “Isla was so proud to be there to accept it with me; it goes without saying that Ella was of course there with me in spirit, as the inspiration behind James & Ella, always.”

The emotional update also included a heartfelt reflection on Ella's role in his personal journey. He recalled how Ella supported him through his therapy sessions, helping him overcome struggles with mental illness. 

"Ella came to every single one of my therapy sessions... She had an immense positive impact," he shared. "I owe a lot to Ella and I believe she is a large reason I was able to overcome the deep struggles I have had with my mental illnesses. She is truly my inspiration and the inspiration behind James & Ella."

James concluded the post by thanking the Pet Industry Federation and expressing his pride in continuing to introduce new pet parents to the benefits of raw food. 

The post, which included a collection of videos of Isla playfully exploring the event, resonated with his over 350,000 followers, showcasing a genuine bond between man and dog.

