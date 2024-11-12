Diddy seeks bail again, claims evidence supports consensual relationship 

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys have filed a new motion requesting disgraced rapper's bail, citing that new evidence should allow him to be released in advance of his trial.
The music mogul was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution in September and since then, he is behind the bars and even denied bail twice.
In the bail motion, filed on November 8 and obtained by PEOPLE, Combs’ lawyers claim that the prosecution’s case is “thin.”
His defense team cites a March 2016 video referenced in the initial indictment against Combs, in which he could be seen violently assaulting a woman in a Los Angeles hotel.
“The video is not evidence of a coerced 'freak off,' but rather a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship between Mr. Combs and Victim 1,” the documents read.
Comb’s lawyers have also suggested home detention with around-the-clock security monitoring and “near-total restrictions” on Combs’ ability to contact anyone aside from his attorneys.
Combs' trial is scheduled for May 2025.
He is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which his lawyers have called “not fit for pre-trial detention.”