Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘overjoyed ‘ to welcome baby boy

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger proudly announced the new addition to their family.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the great news on his official Instagram account on Monday, November 11.
Chris and Katherine’s first son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, was born on Friday and they made the joint announcement to express their joy.
The new parents captioned the post, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.”
“Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful,” they added.
For the unversed, Chris and Katherine exchanged the wedding vows in 2019.
They concluded the post with, “Love, Katherine and Chris.”
The romantic couple also share two daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4.
Shortly after the lovebirds made the announcement, their fans flooded the comment section with love and well-wishes for the new mother.
A fan wrote, “Awwwwww congratulations to the whole family, and an extra way to go Momma! You did a great job so proud of you.”
Another added, “A boy!!!!! congrats to big sister and big brother! How exciting!!!! Also he has a great birthday! Aka mine.”
The Garfield actor also shares a son 12-year-old son Jack with ex-Anna Faris.