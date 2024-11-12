Entertainment

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘overjoyed ‘ to welcome baby boy

The 'Garfield' star already shares two daughters Eloise Christina, Lyla Maria with Katherine Schwarzenegger

  Web Desk
  November 12, 2024
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger proudly announced the new addition to their family.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the great news on his official Instagram account on Monday, November 11.

Chris and Katherine’s first son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, was born on Friday and they made the joint announcement to express their joy.

The new parents captioned the post, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.”

“Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful,” they added.


For the unversed, Chris and Katherine exchanged the wedding vows in 2019.

They concluded the post with, “Love, Katherine and Chris.”

The romantic couple also share two daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4.

Shortly after the lovebirds made the announcement, their fans flooded the comment section with love and well-wishes for the new mother.

A fan wrote, “Awwwwww congratulations to the whole family, and an extra way to go Momma! You did a great job so proud of you.”

Another added, “A boy!!!!! congrats to big sister and big brother! How exciting!!!! Also he has a great birthday! Aka mine.”

The Garfield actor also shares a son 12-year-old son Jack with ex-Anna Faris.

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift to be ‘apart’ from Travis Kelce after MTV EMAs triumph?
Sabrina Carpenter drops new update of Netflix special ‘Nonsense Christmas’
Selena Gomez reacts to Benny Blanco's PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue
Benny Blanco shares rare insight into his adorable date nights with Selena Gomez
Diddy seeks bail again, claims evidence supports consensual relationship
Will Smith honors son Trey on his birthday: 'You're an amazing teacher'
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo apologize for crying during 'Wicked' promotion
Paul Mescal returns to Dublin roots for ‘Gladiator II’ premiere: ‘My hometown screening’
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Ben Affleck fears cancellation amid Jennifer Lopez split: ‘one errant remark away’
Beyoncé legacy hits classroom as Yale introduces course on her cultural impact