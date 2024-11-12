Trending

Ajay Devgn takes sharp dig at young Bollywood actors: 'All are boys'

The 'Singham Again' star draws comparison between old and new Bollywood actors

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Ajay Devgn, who reprised his role Bajirao Singham in third instalment of the cop franchise shared his thoughts on the current dynamics of Bollywood.

During his appearance on The Ranveer Show, the Runway 34 star referred to the big stars like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan as real men onscreen, while calling today's actors, "all boys."

The Shaitaan actor said, “In today’s world, you don’t see a dominating male personality. All are boys; you don’t see men-men."

He went on to explain, "In the earlier generation, we saw men—even in my generation, from Jackie Shroff to Amitabh Bachchan, they were all men."

“When Akshay Kumar was thrashing ten people or Sunny Deol was pulling out a hand pump, we would clap because we believed they could do it. In today’s generation, we don’t feel that anyone could actually do that,” the Thank God star added.

Ajay further elaborated that, “There has been a change in upbringing that brought about a change in attitude and approach towards life."

Ajay Devgn's action film Singham Again was released in cinemas on November 1, 2024 and has been doing well at the box office. 

