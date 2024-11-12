Royal

King Charles, Camilla to attend key event amid William, Kate uncertain status

The monarch and Queen Camilla are set to grace a glitzy event after red carpet appearance

  • November 12, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla confirmed their attendance at the 97th Royal Variety Performance later this month.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s attendance is still not confirmed.

The most-awaited event will take place on Friday November 22 , 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, this place has previously hosted the show five times.

His majesty is the new patron of the Royal Variety Charity. He has been the show's Royal Guest of Honour sixteen times since his first appearance in 1968.

As per Hello, the Chairman of the Royal Variety Charity Mr. Giles Cooper shared, "The Royal Variety Charity is thrilled that the Royal Variety Performance will be returning to the Royal Albert Hall this year after such successful events at this iconic location in the past.”

He added, "The attendance of our new Patron, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen, underlines the long-standing and strength of the relationship between the entertainment profession and our Royal Family and we can’t wait to welcome Their Majesties to the Royal Albert Hall."

Moreover, Camilla has attended five previous performances between 2006 and 2016.

The Royal Variety Charity supports members of the entertainment industry with a nationwide grants scheme.

