Sports

Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit

Inter Miami was knocked out of the MLS Cup after a shock defeat from Atlanta United

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit

Eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner pledges to bounce back after Inter Miami suffered a shock defeat to Atlanta United at the MLS Cup.

Inter Miami was knocked out of the MLS Cup playoffs after Atlanta United claimed a 3-2 thrilling victory in a weekend clash.

The 37-year-old, who dreamt about lifting “another title” at the end of 2024, took to his Instagram to reflect on Inter Miami’s journey throughout the season and to thank his fans for their support. He also vowed to “come back stronger” ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

He wrote, “A season ended in which we continued to grow as a club and, although we achieved some goals, we wanted more. Thanks to all the people who joined and supported us. Now let's get ready to come back stronger next year.”


FIFA in October 2024 awarded Inter Miami FC a spot in the 2025 Club World Cup after Messi’s hat trick against New England during Major League Soccer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play. Therefore, I am proud to announce that, as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025."

To note, the 21st edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is scheduled to be played from June 15 to July 13, 2025, in the United States.

Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself

Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself
Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release

Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release
Shell wins appeal against climate court’s emission reduction ruling

Shell wins appeal against climate court’s emission reduction ruling
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message

Sports News

King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no.1 trophy in front of home crowd
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Carlos Alcaraz suffers first defeat to Ruud amid struggles at ATP Finals
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Mohammad Hafeez slams India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Gautam Gambhir press conference sparks outrage: ‘Keep him away from media’
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Pakistan break 22-year drought, beat Australia in ODI series
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United
King Charles meets high profile Royal after Prince Harry's emotional message
Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Championship ahead of Mercedes F1 exit