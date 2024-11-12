Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit

Eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner pledges to bounce back after Inter Miami suffered a shock defeat to Atlanta United at the MLS Cup.
Inter Miami was knocked out of the MLS Cup playoffs after Atlanta United claimed a 3-2 thrilling victory in a weekend clash.
The 37-year-old, who dreamt about lifting “another title” at the end of 2024, took to his Instagram to reflect on Inter Miami’s journey throughout the season and to thank his fans for their support. He also vowed to “come back stronger” ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
He wrote, “A season ended in which we continued to grow as a club and, although we achieved some goals, we wanted more. Thanks to all the people who joined and supported us. Now let's get ready to come back stronger next year.”
FIFA in October 2024 awarded Inter Miami FC a spot in the 2025 Club World Cup after Messi’s hat trick against New England during Major League Soccer.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play. Therefore, I am proud to announce that, as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025."
To note, the 21st edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is scheduled to be played from June 15 to July 13, 2025, in the United States.