ICC schedules virtual meeting to resolve 2025 Champions Trophy standoff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stood firm in its decision not to accept a hybrid model

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has scheduled a board meeting for November 29 to discuss issues related to the Champions Trophy.

As per multiple outlets, the meeting will take place virtually. Pakistan has been given the responsibility to host the Champions Trophy, but India’s decision to not send its cricket team to Pakistan has led to a standstill.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stood firm in its decision not to accept a hybrid model, which would involve holding some matches at a neutral venue.

Not only this, the PCB has also requested the BCCI for a written explanation for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

Last year, Pakistan was granted the hosting rights for the Asia Cup, but the tournament was held in a hybrid model after India declined to travel to Pakistan.

Considering this, Pakistan hosted four matches, while Sri Lanka hosted nine, including the final.

It is pertinent to note that India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since the 2012-13 season due to strained relations.

The most recent cricket tournament India played in Pakistan was in 2008.

