Leon Edwards plans UFC comeback with eyes on championship title

English professional mixed martial artist Leon Edwards recently opened up about his plans regarding his future in the UFC.
As per BBC Sports, Edwards aims to reclaim the UFC championship “by the end of next year” as he plans his return to the octagon.
The 33-year-old said on his social media, “My goal right now is to get the belt back."
He added, "For me, it's more about what's next and how do you get back to where you want to get to. My goal is to be a two-time world champion."
Edwards has not yet scheduled his return but he believes he will be given another chance to compete at the championship level.
The Birmingham fighter lost the UFC welterweight title to Belal Muhammad in July, his first loss since 2015.
Edwards further said, “I haven't lost a fight in like nine years. It's getting used to that feeling again, but I feel like I hate losing more than I love winning.”
"There's not much you can do now, you know, just move on from that and put it behind you,” the player added.
As of July 30, 2024, he is ranked no.1 in the UFC welterweight, and as of August 27, 2024, he holds the 9 spot in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.
There has been no confirmation regarding Edwards’ opponent upon his return, sources suggest that former rival Jorge Masvidal has been mentioned as a potential contender for the UFC fight night in London, which is scheduled to take place on March 22, 2025.