Sports

Fernando Abad: Everything you need to know about baseball player

Dominican baseball pitcher Fernando Abad represents Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Dominican baseball pitcher Fernando Abad represents Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League
Dominican baseball pitcher Fernando Abad represents Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League 

The left-handed baseball player Fernando Abad was born in, La Romana, Dominican Republic on December 17, 1985.

The Dominican professional baseball pitcher has played for several teams in the Major League Baseball (MLB) including, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox. Currently he is representing Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League.

Fernando Abad contract

Fernando Abad is currently signed to a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers ¹. He was assigned to Triple-A Nashville after signing the contract. This is his 11th season in the major leagues.

Leon Edwards plans UFC comeback with eyes on championship title
Leon Edwards plans UFC comeback with eyes on championship title
ICC schedules virtual meeting to resolve 2025 Champions Trophy standoff
ICC schedules virtual meeting to resolve 2025 Champions Trophy standoff
Pep Guardiola’s nightmare becomes true ahead of Liverpool vs Man City
Pep Guardiola’s nightmare becomes true ahead of Liverpool vs Man City
Ronaldo celebrates Al Nasr's ‘big win’ with surprise message from Elon Musk
Ronaldo celebrates Al Nasr's ‘big win’ with surprise message from Elon Musk
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters IPL records as youngest player ever signed
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters IPL records as youngest player ever signed
Fans react to Adam Thielen's comeback after injury: ‘Let’s go’
Fans react to Adam Thielen's comeback after injury: ‘Let’s go’
Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message
Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message
Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title
Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia