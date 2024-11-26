Fernando Abad: Everything you need to know about baseball player

The left-handed baseball player Fernando Abad was born in, La Romana, Dominican Republic on December 17, 1985.
The Dominican professional baseball pitcher has played for several teams in the Major League Baseball (MLB) including, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox. Currently he is representing Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League.
Fernando Abad contract
Fernando Abad is currently signed to a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers ¹. He was assigned to Triple-A Nashville after signing the contract. This is his 11th season in the major leagues.