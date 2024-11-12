Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian gives expert advice on hair-fall after BIG announcement

'The Kardashians' star celebrated son Rocky’s first birthday last week with husband Travis Barker

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian has explained a major reason behind delaying her hair-wash days.

The Kardashians star shared a helpful advise to those who are dealing with hair fall.

Last year, she suffered from postpartum hair loss after giving birth to son Rocky.

During a recent chat with WWD.com, the Poosh founder said, "I noticed it with all four of my kids, when I was breastfeeding, that I would have hair loss and shedding. A new thing I've been doing is I drink bone broth in the mornings instead of tea. I have that on my carpooling adventures.”

She added, "I try to not do too much to my hair during this time, and I try to not wash it as often as possible. I will put hair oils ...in and just keep my hair sleek, and then just try to not use a lot of product at all."

Kourtney’s tips for hair fall comes after she made an announcement about a new product last week.

The 45-year old socialite shared that her vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme, will soon release its first biotin-free hair-growth supplement, Lemme Grow.

She also celebrated her son Rocky with husband Travis Barker and friends last week.

