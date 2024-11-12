‘Harry Potter’ TV series eyes THIS actor for Dumbledore

For the first-time ever, Harry Potter is making its way to the small screen, and that too with a new cast in frame.
The upcoming series will also see a new actor as the beloved Professor Dumbledore.
In April 2023, at its Max streaming event, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that a TV series of the hit J.K. Rowling novel is on its way for the enthusiast Harry Potter fans, which will be based on all the seven books that has been written by Rowling.
It was also revealed that the upcoming series will not be featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and the other original cast members as it is looking to create the series with an entirely new cast. For this, the makers launched an open casting call for kids aged between 9 and 11 in September 2024.
As per the latest reports by Variety, the Harry Potter TV series makers are also deciding actors to cast for the iconic character of Professor Dumbledore.
For the role, Warner Bros. Television is eyeing to cast Mark Rylance, who recently starred in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light.
According to an insider, Rylance is the top choice for the role of Dumbledore, for which the company has already reached out to the actor to learn about his interest and availability.
“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals,” told an HBO rep to the outlet.
The highly-anticipated Harry Potter TV series is scheduled to premiere in 2026.