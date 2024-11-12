Katy Perry extends The Lifetimes Tour with exciting new shows

Katy Perry has amplified her fans’ excitement by adding new shows to The Lifetimes Tour!
On September 25, 2024, the American singer, 40, announced her upcoming fifth concert tour on Australian TV show, Sunrise, to promote her seventh studio album, 143, which was released on September 20.
To raise the anticipation of her fans, the WOMAN’S WORLD singer turned to her official Instagram handle on Monday, November 11, and revealed that she has extended the eagerly awaited tour by adding two more thrilling concerts.
The Cry About It Later singer, who is going to kick off the highly-anticipated Lifetimes tour at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on June 9, 2025, was previously scheduled to conclude it at Entertainment Centre in Adelaide on June 30, 2025.
However, with the announcement of new dates, the 143 artist will now perform a total of 15 shows instead of 13.
Katy Perry’s new show dates include a concert in Santiago, Chile on September 6, and the other in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 9, 2025, where she will conclude The Lifetimes Tour.
Perry’s fans soon flooded the comment section to show their anticipation and excitement for the tour.
“We are readyyy,” commented a fan, while a second exclaimed excitedly, “OMGGGGGGG!!”
Meanwhile, several other fans demanded concerts in Brazil.