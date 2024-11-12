Entertainment

Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy

The 'Nope' actress made serious claims about the 'American Horror Story' creator angry behaviour on a phone call

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Keke Palmer opened up about a tense moment on the set of Scream Queens, alleging that creator Ryan Murphy 'ripped' into her during filming.

As per the excerpt of her upcoming book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, the Nope actress made serious claims about the producer's angry behaviour on a phone call as he slammed Palmer when she fulfilled a "business obligation" on her day off from filming the 2015 horror TV series.

She recalled the incident of an alleged phone call in an interview for the Los Angeles Times, expressing that she felt as if she had been asked to go to the "dean's office".

"He was like, 'I've never seen you behave like this. I can't believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this,'" she recounted.

Palmer attempted to mend their relationship by apologizing to the American Horror Story creator and assuring him that all was well between them.

But after a few days, one of her co-stars mentioned that Ryan wasn’t fully over it with her

"I said, 'Ryan talked to me and I guess he's cool, it's fine,' and she was like, 'It's bad,' trying to make me scared or something, which was a little irritating," the 31-year-old remembered.

"I'm still not sure Ryan cared, or got it, and that's O.K. because he was just centring his business, which isn't a problem to me," she wrote.

Palmer added, "But what I do know is even if he didn't care, and even if I never work with him again, he knows that I, too, see myself as a business."

To note, Palmer’s book Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative will hit the shelves on November, 19.

