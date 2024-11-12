Entertainment

Cillian Murphy 'Small Things Like These' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' ratings

The 'Small Things Like These' is Cillian Murphy's first film since 'Oppenheimer'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Cillian Murphy’s first film since Oppenheimer has outshined Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning 93% blockbuster on Rotten Tomatoes.

As per the ratings of Rotten Tomatoes, the 2024 historical drama film directed by Tim Mielants and adapted by Enda Walsh from the 2021 novel by Claire Keegan is better than Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biographical thriller film.

The Small Things Like These is based on Furlong as he discovers a massive conspiracy that hides within his local convent.

It is inspired by the real-life Magdalene Laundries in Ireland.

The movie has already earned praise comparable to what Oppenheimer received at the time of release.

Murphy’s recent movie Small Things Like These has garnered a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

It has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes comparatively one point higher than Oppenheimer as it is rated 93% on the movie rating site.

Notably, Oppenheimer secured the triumph ny winning the Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The biopic is considered one of the most iconic movies in Cillian Murphy's career.

This is a significant win for Cillian Murphy, as Small Things Like These earned a higher rating than Oppenheimer, further, it also fueled fans' hopes for his next Oscar nomination. 

