Queen Camilla’s hidden talent revealed as she resumes duties after illness

Queen Camilla’s return to royal duties this week, following a brief illness, has highlighted her down-to-earth nature as her son, Tom Parker Bowles, reveals a lesser-known talent: cooking.
Parker Bowles, 49, noted his mother’s skills in the kitchen, jokingly suggesting she might be “the first Queen to have cooked.”
He shared that Camilla, 77, regularly cooked for her two children over a span of two decades and praised her culinary abilities.
In an interview with Discover Britain magazine, he also commended King Charles’s dedication to British agriculture, describing him as a “hero” for his long-standing support of local farmers and traditional produce.
“He’s been advocating for heritage fruits, vegetables, and rare livestock breeds for years, so when he speaks to farmers, he truly knows his stuff,” Parker Bowles added.
With a close family bond, Parker Bowles and his children frequently visit the King and Queen, often enjoying tea with them, a routine he says his kids consider “entirely normal.”
Following a recent chest infection, Queen Camilla will resume her public schedule with modified engagements to prioritise her continued recovery.
She is set to attend a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, albeit with a shorter schedule than usual. Camilla will also be joining King Charles at a Palace reception on Wednesday, though she will not remain for the entire event as planned, and she will miss the high-profile Gladiator II premiere later that evening.
These adjustments have been made as a precaution to protect her health as she eases back into her busy calendar.